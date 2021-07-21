Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,397 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.22% of Shift4 Payments worth $14,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 55,779 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.89.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 191,902 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $19,029,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,732,029 shares of company stock valued at $159,660,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

