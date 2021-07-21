ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $340,400.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $340,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Frank T. Watkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $318,920.00.

Shares of SWAV stock traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.96. 221,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,298. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $203.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.10.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 10.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

