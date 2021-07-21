Shopify (SHO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Shopify (TSE:SHO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$1.60. The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHO. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

