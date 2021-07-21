Shopify (SHOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Shopify to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,524.78 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,587.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,342.27. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $189.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,460.22.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

