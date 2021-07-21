Shopping Market Capitalization Achieves $26.15 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. During the last week, Shopping has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $26.15 million and approximately $571,188.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $27.96 or 0.00087581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00037596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00102116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00141787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,949.21 or 1.00081146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 935,152 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

