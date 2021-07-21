SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SCBGF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SIG Combibloc Group alerts:

SCBGF stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23. SIG Combibloc Group has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Combibloc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG Combibloc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.