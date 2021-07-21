SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 109,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 289,333 shares.The stock last traded at $6.60 and had previously closed at $6.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $501.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 50.59%. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 76,263 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 23,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

About SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

