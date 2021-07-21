Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 9,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 363,487 shares.The stock last traded at $233.36 and had previously closed at $235.50.

The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

SBNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

