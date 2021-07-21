Silgan (SLGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Silgan to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. Silgan has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

