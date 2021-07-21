Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.88-$0.98 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $143.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.77. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.92.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

