Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report $25.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.54 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $15.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $106.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.60 million to $107.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $145.51 million, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $147.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,391,886.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,409,509. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,206,000 after acquiring an additional 163,695 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 277,434 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,240,000 after acquiring an additional 187,300 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,360,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,890,000 after acquiring an additional 351,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,700,000 after acquiring an additional 786,034 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

