SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Acquires 31,500 Shares

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $278,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $19,040.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 10,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $111,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 5,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $56,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 10,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $22,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 29,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $283,040.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 142,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $962,760.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 10,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $71,505.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 3,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $22,540.00.

Shares of SilverSun Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 51,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,075. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.96%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 556.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W bought a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.