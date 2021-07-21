SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Major Shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $19,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 31,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $278,775.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $22,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 29,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $283,040.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 142,000 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $962,760.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 10,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $71,505.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 3,500 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $22,540.00.

SSNT traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,075. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 65.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

