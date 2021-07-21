Simple Software Solutions Market Capitalization Achieves $75,239.25 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 21st. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $75,239.25 and $10.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00023881 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 197.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002303 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,924,586 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.