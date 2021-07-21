Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Holdings Cut by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,799 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Simulations Plus worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 284.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLP traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,839. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41. The company has a market cap of $954.97 million, a P/E ratio of 80.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. On average, analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at $239,673,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,761. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

