Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Holdings Reduced by Sound Point Capital Management LP

Sound Point Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,500 shares during the quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group accounts for approximately 3.8% of Sound Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sound Point Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBGI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

SBGI stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,551. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith sold 27,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $905,729.60. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $472,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 456,829 shares of company stock valued at $15,295,735 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

