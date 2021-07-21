Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SIX opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.08. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Also, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIX. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

