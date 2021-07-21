Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

SIXGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Sixt stock opened at $130.05 on Wednesday. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.60.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

