SKALE Network Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular exchanges. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $239.58 million and $27.78 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

