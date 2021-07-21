Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,844 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of Skyworks Solutions worth $142,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 226,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,555,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 801,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $146,976,000 after acquiring an additional 59,484 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $9,205,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.54. The stock had a trading volume of 18,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,859. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.25.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.82.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.