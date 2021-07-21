SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues Earnings Results

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 549,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,324. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.87.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.