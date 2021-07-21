Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Purchased by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 3,316.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,537 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 881.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

WORK stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,122,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $45.64.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 109,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $4,837,175.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,202,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,221,366.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,726 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $120,734.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 311,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,795,582.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,882 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,709 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

