Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Slate Office REIT in a report issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.63.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$44.40 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

