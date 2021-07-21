Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $112.24, but opened at $98.50. Sleep Number shares last traded at $94.57, with a volume of 19,123 shares traded.

The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.41.

Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.