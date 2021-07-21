SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 306.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in SLM by 3.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SLM stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 74,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,903. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.42. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. lifted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

