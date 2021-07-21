SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SLM updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.150-$3.250 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.15 to $3.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.41. 2,324,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.42. SLM has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. increased their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

