SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15 to $3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. SLM also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.150-$3.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,528. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. SLM has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.42.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The company had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. SLM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.56.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

