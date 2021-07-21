SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Trading Up 2.9%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.44 and last traded at $51.44. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.01.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SMA Solar Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

