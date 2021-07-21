SmartCash Price Tops $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $7.09 million and $228,564.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,226.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,011.62 or 0.06242071 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.47 or 0.01345045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.00366519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00134890 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.95 or 0.00614232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.09 or 0.00381935 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.12 or 0.00295171 BTC.

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.