SmartKey (SKEY) 1-Day Volume Tops $641,006.00

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. SmartKey has a market cap of $18.66 million and $641,006.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00047037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013309 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.80 or 0.00789700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SmartKey Profile

SKEY is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

