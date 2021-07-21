SmartMesh 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $73,432.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $73,432.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

