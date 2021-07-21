Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Tops $0.0360 on Major Exchanges

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $204,375.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00101824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00142067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,935.73 or 1.00290495 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars.

