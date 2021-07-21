SnowGem (XSG) Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 112.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004490 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.