Sociall (SCL) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 21st. Sociall has a total market cap of $348,017.27 and $11.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sociall coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sociall has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00047472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.68 or 0.00816686 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Sociall Coin Profile

Sociall is a coin. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

