Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SDXAY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Sodexo to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sodexo alerts:

SDXAY stock opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.94. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.