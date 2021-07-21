SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 92,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 724,235 shares.The stock last traded at $10.86 and had previously closed at $10.20.

SWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Gardiner sold 430,102 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. Also, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in SolarWinds by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SolarWinds by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

