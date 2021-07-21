Sologenic Reaches Market Cap of $185.49 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00002908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sologenic has a total market cap of $185.49 million and approximately $598,755.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sologenic has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00037456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00101938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00142062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,949.25 or 1.00182781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,286 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official website is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sologenic using one of the exchanges listed above.

