SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.56. SOS shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 340,459 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SOS in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SOS during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of SOS during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

