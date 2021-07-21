Sound Point Capital Management LP Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Sound Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 292.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,467 shares during the quarter. iHeartMedia comprises 4.2% of Sound Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sound Point Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of iHeartMedia worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,190 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 17.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IHRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

IHRT stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,831. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.66. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

