South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) versus Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Financial Comparison

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) and South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Just Energy Group and South Jersey Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.02 -$304.79 million N/A N/A South Jersey Industries $1.54 billion 1.84 $157.08 million $1.68 15.02

South Jersey Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Just Energy Group.

Risk and Volatility

Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Jersey Industries has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Just Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of South Jersey Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of South Jersey Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Just Energy Group and South Jersey Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group -14.68% -11.09% -33.21% South Jersey Industries 10.98% 11.03% 2.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Just Energy Group and South Jersey Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A South Jersey Industries 0 5 3 0 2.38

South Jersey Industries has a consensus target price of $27.43, suggesting a potential upside of 8.67%. Given South Jersey Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe South Jersey Industries is more favorable than Just Energy Group.

Summary

South Jersey Industries beats Just Energy Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 146.7 miles of mains in the transmission system and 6,771 miles of mains in the distribution system; and served 404,886 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southern New Jersey. In addition, it markets natural gas storage, commodity, and transportation assets on a wholesale basis for energy marketers, electric and gas utilities, power plants, and natural gas producers in the mid-Atlantic, Appalachian, and southern regions of the United States. Further, the company owns and operates rooftop solar-generation sites. Additionally, it owns oil, gas, and mineral rights in the Marcellus Shale region of Pennsylvania; acquires and markets natural gas and electricity to retail end users, as well as provides total energy management, fuel management, and energy procurement and cost reduction services. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Folsom, New Jersey.

