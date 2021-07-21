South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of South State stock opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.50. South State has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.09.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that South State will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. South State’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

In other South State news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock valued at $961,736 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 158.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,875 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in South State by 5.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,971 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in South State during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in South State during the first quarter worth about $960,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in South State by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

