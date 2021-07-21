SP Plus (SP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. On average, analysts expect SP Plus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SP opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77. SP Plus has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $705.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

SP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

