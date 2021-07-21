SparkPoint Reaches Market Cap of $26.13 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $26.13 million and approximately $285,693.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00047796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013746 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.76 or 0.00791903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,150,396,263 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

