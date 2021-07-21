SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND) Shares Down 0.4%

SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RBND) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.11. Approximately 8 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.79.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.