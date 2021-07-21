SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,018. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $259.94 and a 52-week high of $351.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.02.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

