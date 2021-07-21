Spectrum (SPT) Trading Up 3.5% This Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $23,181.50 and $10,625.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00364825 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008184 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000597 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

