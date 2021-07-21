Spendcoin (SPND) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $723.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 21st. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00047708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00013523 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $250.10 or 0.00787255 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

