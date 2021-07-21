Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

SPRO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

SPRO stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.66. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.