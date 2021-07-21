Spotify Technology (SPOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Spotify Technology has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT opened at $246.50 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $211.10 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.70 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.54.

SPOT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.57.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.