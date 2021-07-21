Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 32,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $397,452.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 47,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $4,214,028.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $977,500.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,562. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 128,713.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after acquiring an additional 729,806 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,706,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 491,409 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $16,881,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $14,471,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

